KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) --An 18-year-old student is facing charges for bringing a gun on campus at Klein Forest High School.
Nicolas Nguyen was found with the gun after school hours in the parking lot, district officials said.
Parents said they were concerned about the news.
"It's very scary and I didn't know anything about it," parent LaTonya Polk said. Usually we get some kind of call or something."
Full statement from Klein ISD:
"On Tuesday evening, a male student, 18 years of age, was arrested by the Klein ISD Police Department and charged with exhibition of a firearm on school property, specifically the campus parking lot. Appropriate disciplinary action will ensue by the Klein ISD administration to ensure the safety of our students and staff."