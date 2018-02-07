HEALTH & FITNESS

Teens can get free Weight Watchers memberships this summer

EMBED </>More Videos

Weight Watchers said it wants to help teens live a healthier life by providing free memberships to its weight-loss program this summer. (KTRK)

Teens looking to get into shape this summer can get a boost from Weight Watchers.

The company announced one of its goals is to help 10 million people adopt healthy habits.

Part of their plan is to offer free memberships this summer to teens ages 13 to 17.

Weight Watchers said it is also working to nix artificial ingredients from its products.

Oprah Winfrey, who is a spokesperson and company stake owner, said the changes are part of a broader focus to improve the lives of Americans.

"I am inspired to be part of this purpose-driven mission as we deepen and expand our own connection to communities, making wellness accessible to everyone," Winfrey said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthchildren's healthteenagersdietweight lossu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor 2nd chance
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
Alka-Seltzer issues voluntary recall due to wrong ingredient list
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video