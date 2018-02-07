Texas televangelist says people need faith, not flu shots

As the nation deals with one of the worst flu seasons in years, a Texas televangelist is saying people need faith, not a flu shot.Gloria Copeland of TV's "Believer's Voice of Victory" told her one million Facebook followers that there's nothing to worry about this flu season, saying "Jesus himself gave us the flu shot. He redeemed us from the curse of flu."Copeland's message comes after 53 children have died from the illness this season.A Virginia woman who nearly died of the flu calls Copeland's comments "dangerous," and worries they might prevent people from getting a flu shot.The message from the medical community remains clear: if you haven't done so already, get a flu shot.Also, talk to your doctor if you have flu-like symptoms.