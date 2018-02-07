SOCIETY

Texas State classmates urge student president to resign over racist Instagram post

EMBED </>More Videos

Connor Clegg was met with outrage and calls for his resignation Monday after someone found an Instagram post with racially-insensitive hashtags. (KTRK)

SAN MARCOS, Texas --
Racially-charged comments made in 2014 have come back to haunt the student body president of Texas State University.

On Monday, hundreds of students gathered for a rally calling for Connor Clegg to step down from his position.

"These ignorant and disgusting values have no place in our society," one student told KEYE-TV.

Students marched through campus and right into a student government meeting, where Clegg heard from peers offended by the Instagram post.

Clegg is under fire after someone found an insensitive caption. He used hashtags like "Asian Fellows" and "Pearl Harbor was bad."

Last week, the senior took to Facebook to apologize with a video message to peers.

"I want to assure you, and those who know me surely agree, that my heart harbors no hate for anyone," Clegg said in his video statement.

Tafari Robertson, who serves on Texas State's Pan-African Action Committee, said the rally is more than a call for Clegg to step down.

"We're looking at the support students receive when racist instances happen," Robertson said. "We'd like for them to put together a task force to address the hate bias on campus."

Clegg has not announced what he will do after the passionate speeches from his constituents, but said he is "going to pray on it."

Texas State University president Denise Trauth said Clegg's post is concerning, and emphasized the importance of inclusion and diversity.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societytexas newsracisminstagramsocial mediacollegestudentsTexas
SOCIETY
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video