Racially-charged comments made in 2014 have come back to haunt the student body president of Texas State University.On Monday, hundreds of students gathered for a rally calling for Connor Clegg to step down from his position."These ignorant and disgusting values have no place in our society," one student toldStudents marched through campus and right into a student government meeting, where Clegg heard from peers offended by the Instagram post.Clegg is under fire after someone found an insensitive caption. He used hashtags like "Asian Fellows" and "Pearl Harbor was bad."Last week, the senior took to Facebook to apologize with a video message to peers."I want to assure you, and those who know me surely agree, that my heart harbors no hate for anyone," Clegg said in his video statement.Tafari Robertson, who serves on Texas State's Pan-African Action Committee, said the rally is more than a call for Clegg to step down."We're looking at the support students receive when racist instances happen," Robertson said. "We'd like for them to put together a task force to address the hate bias on campus."Clegg has not announced what he will do after the passionate speeches from his constituents, but said he is "going to pray on it."Texas State University president Denise Trauth said Clegg's post is concerning, and emphasized the importance of inclusion and diversity.