Man, 21, accused of using Instagram to solicit porn from teen boys

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) --
A 21-year-old man is facing child pornography charges after using social media to solicit minors, police said.

Travon Putman is accused of using Instagram to get nude photos from teenage boys.

According to Webster police, Putman uploaded a video to Instagram.

Police were contacted and investigators were able to track down Putman through an IP address.

Investigators believe there could be more victims out of state.

Putman has been charged with five counts of promotion of child pornography and one count of online solicitation.
