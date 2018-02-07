Brookwood is known as a premiere learning facility for adults with disabilities, now a model people come from around the world to see."You have to remember this is a very unique, unusual program. It's based on nothing in the world but common sense, which basically is one of the most uncommon things in the world," said Yvonne Streit, founder of Brookwood.The former school teacher knows learning needs to be different here."It's kind of silly to stand up and lecture to a class or to someone who has auditory receptive problems and you're speaking to them. That doesn't work," Streit said.