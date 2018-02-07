HEALTH & FITNESS

3 strains of influenza sweeping U.S. with incredible intensity, doctors say

EMBED </>More Videos

A deadly flu epidemic continues to rage from coast to coast, and officials said the epidemic hasn't even reached its peak. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES, California --
A deadly flu epidemic continues to rage from coast to coast, and officials said the epidemic hasn't even reached its peak.

There are also three major strains of the flu circulating, and people have the chance of getting the flu three times this season.

Health officials said it's the worst they've seen in several years, and it has sent dozens of people to the hospital. Other people have suffered for days or weeks of illness at home.

Doctors said the flu season could get worse.

"The flu season is just peaking right now, so we have another four months of the flu to go," Dr. Michael Hirt said. "If you get one of those strains, your body is protected from that particular bug. However, the other two can attack you and you could get sickened again, up to three times."

Doctors advise people to take precautions to prevent getting sick, such as washing your hands. They also recommend that you get a flu shot.

If you feel any symptoms, you should seek medical attention right away.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfluflu preventionflu seasondoctorshospitalillnessu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor 2nd chance
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
Alka-Seltzer issues voluntary recall due to wrong ingredient list
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video