We’ll be wearing these uniforms on April 2nd and 3rd to start the home slate on a champ-themed note. #NeverSettle pic.twitter.com/GAGHcbTy48 — Houston Astros (@astros) February 7, 2018

In celebration of the Astros' World Series championship, the team will wear a champ-themed jersey to kick off the season.The team unveiled the gold and orange colored jersey Wednesday.When can you see the new uniform on the field? The team said it will be rocking the jersey during a home slate on April 2 and 3.Also, if you're looking to take advantage of $1 hot dog night, the team has moved the big hit to Tuesday.