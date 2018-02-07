SPORTS

Astros unveil World Series championship-themed jerseys to start season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In celebration of the Astros' World Series championship, the team will wear a champ-themed jersey to kick off the season.

The team unveiled the gold and orange colored jersey Wednesday.

When can you see the new uniform on the field? The team said it will be rocking the jersey during a home slate on April 2 and 3.


Also, if you're looking to take advantage of $1 hot dog night, the team has moved the big hit to Tuesday.

