MACY'S

Macy's to launch a women's clothing line geared toward Muslims

EMBED </>More Videos

Macy's launching women's clothing line toward Muslims (KTRK)

NEW YORK --
Macy's is launching a women's clothing line aimed at Muslim shoppers.

The department store chain says it teamed up with a boutique called Verona Collection and plans to sell the collection of modest dresses, tops, cardigans and hijabs online. The clothing will launch on Macy's website on Feb. 15.

The brand was developed by Lisa Vogl, a graduate of Macy's minority- and women-owned business development program, which aims to offer more fashion diversity.

While Macy's is the first major U.S. department store to sell hijabs, it joins other brands offering products aimed at Muslims. Nike, for example, launched a high-performance hijab last year made for athletics. And Mattel announced plans for a doll modeled after Ibtihaj Muhammad, an American fencer who competed in the Olympics while wearing a hijab.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fashionmacy'smuslimsfashionclothingNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
MACY'S
Hit and run suspect allegedly caught with 15 stolen purses
You'll need an appointment to see Santa this year
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade through the years
Here's how to send a letter to Santa for a good cause
More macy's
STYLE & FASHION
Hubert de Givenchy, pioneering designer, dies at 91
Retro Mickey Mouse gets high-fashion twist in Disney's latest collab
Outfit ideas to pair with your boots for Rodeo season
IHOP launches breakfast-inspired clothing line
4 types of clothing you should get rid of immediately
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video