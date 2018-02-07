City council is expected to vote this week on a $3.2 million deal to build a new rugby stadium.The proposal would allow the sports park board to lease the Houston amateur sports park -- where the Houston Dynamo practice -- to the Houston Sabercats.The team would then build and operate a 3,500-seat stadium along with two new practice fields.Money would be used to cover the cost of installing a new parking lotThe Sabercats, one of seven new major league rugby franchises, have begun exhibition contests at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.