Vote set on whether to fund new stadium for Houston's rugby team

City of Houston to vote on new home for Sabercats

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
City council is expected to vote this week on a $3.2 million deal to build a new rugby stadium.

The proposal would allow the sports park board to lease the Houston amateur sports park -- where the Houston Dynamo practice -- to the Houston Sabercats.

The team would then build and operate a 3,500-seat stadium along with two new practice fields.

Money would be used to cover the cost of installing a new parking lot

The Sabercats, one of seven new major league rugby franchises, have begun exhibition contests at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.
