4 new businesses to check out in Spring Branch

HOUSTON, Texas --Interested in getting intel on the newest businesses to open in Spring Branch? From classic Houston wings to Korean fried chicken, read on for a rundown of the newest spots to open for business in this part of Houston.
Big City Wings
7620 Katy Fwy.
Photo: Shawn E./Yelp
Located in the the Marq'E entertainment center, this outpost of Big City Wings is the company's fifth. As its name indicates, the eatery specializes in chicken wings; sauces include spicy ranch, garlic parmesian and honey citrus.
The menu also includes dishes like chicken and waffles, loaded baked potatoes and a variety of burgers. There is also crawfish by the pound. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Big City Wings, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on the site.
Yelper Gina F., who reviewed Big City Wings on January 10th, wrote: "Great service! We came in tonight before going to watch a movie. Our food came out hot and really quick. I was very impressed!"
Kelly E. noted: "Great place for wings! Frank was a great server. Lots of televisions to watch the games."
Big City Wings is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-midnight, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-11pm.
Soban
2420 Gessner Rd.
Shrimp teriyaki. | Photo: Haley L./Yelp
Family-owned Soban is a new eatery that features Korean and Japanese staples.
If you're in the mood for Korean, look for bulgogi in a clay pot, kimchi fried rice and japchae noodles. For Japanese, offerings include stir-fried udon with seafood, fried chicken katsu with rice and shrimp teriyaki.
The restaurant is budget friendly, with most dishes available for under $10.
Soban's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of seven reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Sbr F. noted: "Found this gem while heading to the pho shop next door. Tried the spicy pork bulgogi and tuna poke. The spicy pork was delicious, it was adequately spicy, savory, sweet and gingery."
And Shelley R. wrote: "We're trying all kinds of Japanese and Korean foods lately and found this new place on Yelp. Glad we sought it out! Nothing fancy about it and but good service and prices."
Soban is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-9pm, and Sunday from noon-8pm.
Dona Lupe Mexican Restaurant Bar And Grill
2030 Bingle Rd.
Photo: Dona Lupe Mexican Restaurant Bar and Grill/Yelp
Dona Lupe Mexican Restaurant Bar and Grill is a new family-owned Mexican spot. The restaurant specializes in classic Mexican fare, ranging from grilled meats and enchiladas to tacos and fajitas.
Look for the camarones a la diabla, shrimp in a spicy tomato sauce with onions, served with rice, refried beans and avocado; quesadillas with your choice of protein (beef, chicken, shrimp or combo), served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream; or beef tacos with rice and beans.
Dona Lupe Mexican Restaurant Bar and Grill currently holds 3.5 stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Daena B., who reviewed Dona Lupe Mexican Restaurant Bar and Grill on December 16th, wrote: "The food was great and the price is fair. The service was outstanding and the waitress was so attentive to everything. Our food came out within a couple minutes. The place is very nice and clean."
And Elizabeth G. wrote: "My new favorite Mexican restaurant to eat: fresh hand-made tortillas and very friendly staff. I totally recommend it."
Dona Lupe Mexican Restaurant Bar and Grill is open Monday-Thursday from 8am-5pm, and Friday-Sunday from 8am-10pm.
Vons Chicken
10026 Long Point Rd.
Garlic fried chicken. | Photo: Millette T./Yelp
Vons Chicken is a fast food franchise that hails from South Korea. It recently debuted in Houston, specializing in Korean fried chicken.
Like other outposts for the chain, there are several different options for the fried chicken, including spicy, crunchy or fried with honey butter. The chicken can also come baked.
Another option is the "full ssam," where chicken is served sliced and accompanied by a selection of vegetables to create wraps.
There is also a full bar, with large-screen televisions for games.
It's still early days for the fledgling business.
Yelper Kristen T. said: "Let me just start off my saying that this place has a lot of potential. Very clean, TVs all around, great music, & it's pretty spacious. Chicken choices are baked or fried, and you can add sauce to it. I tried the half order of the original crispy chicken. It's really good. Not greasy and very crispy! It's probably one of the best fried chicken I've had in a while."
And David N. wrote: "For the sauces I loved the Von's special sauce; if you can't handle heat, get the mild, I love spicy so it was perfect for me. Packed a solid kick but not overwhelming."