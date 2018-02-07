Watching luxury cars being smashed to pieces might be hard to watch for a car enthusiast, but it happened in the Philippines.The country's president Rodrigo Duterte ordered that 20 luxury cars be demolished by a bulldozer because people smuggled them into the country without paying taxes.The Philippine Bureau of Customs told ABC News that Lexuses, BMWs, Mercedes Benzes and a Corvette Stingray were some of the vehicles destroyed.Duterte said he wanted to set an example for any other smugglers.The cars were worth about $1.2 million.