AUTOMOTIVE

Bulldozer crushes $1.2 million worth of luxury cars in the Philippines

EMBED </>More Videos

20 luxury cars were crushed by a bulldozer in the Philippines. (KTRK)

MANILA, Philippines (KTRK) --
Watching luxury cars being smashed to pieces might be hard to watch for a car enthusiast, but it happened in the Philippines.

The country's president Rodrigo Duterte ordered that 20 luxury cars be demolished by a bulldozer because people smuggled them into the country without paying taxes.

The Philippine Bureau of Customs told ABC News that Lexuses, BMWs, Mercedes Benzes and a Corvette Stingray were some of the vehicles destroyed.

Duterte said he wanted to set an example for any other smugglers.

The cars were worth about $1.2 million.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
automotiveu.s. & worldluxury vehicles
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
Ford recalls almost 1.4M cars over loose steering wheels
Millions of Texans still driving with potentially deadly airbags
Forget an expensive trip to the mechanic; do these easy car DIYS at home
Toyota recalls 645,000 vehicles; air bags may not inflate
More Automotive
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video