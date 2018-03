2 more flu-related deaths reported in Houston area

Harris and Galveston Counties are reporting two more deaths associated with the flu.In Harris County, officials tell ABC13 the number of flu-related deaths is now three this season, up one from what was reported in January In Galveston County, the death of a 48-year-old woman has been associated with the flu, the second in that area this season. Officials say she died in late January and had pre-existing health conditions.The first was a 61-year-old woman, also with pre-existing health conditions, who died in mid-January The Galveston County Health District is still offering free flu shots on the following days:8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.: College of the Mainland Technical Vocational Building, 1200 N Amburn Road, Room T1150, Texas City8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas CityFort Bend County health officials say they have not had any reported flu deaths. However, Fort Bend is offering no-cost flu shots this week at the annexes in Rosenberg and Missouri City.Thursday, Feb. 8: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.Friday, Feb. 9: 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.Wednesday, Feb. 7: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.Thursday, Feb. 8: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.Friday, Feb. 9: 8 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Saturday, Feb. 10: 8 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.