2 more flu-related deaths reported in Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Harris and Galveston Counties are reporting two more deaths associated with the flu.
In Harris County, officials tell ABC13 the number of flu-related deaths is now three this season, up one from what was reported in January.
In Galveston County, the death of a 48-year-old woman has been associated with the flu, the second in that area this season. Officials say she died in late January and had pre-existing health conditions.
The first was a 61-year-old woman, also with pre-existing health conditions, who died in mid-January.
The Galveston County Health District is still offering free flu shots on the following days:
Wednesday, February 7, 2018
8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City
Thursday, February 8
8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City
1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.: College of the Mainland Technical Vocational Building, 1200 N Amburn Road, Room T1150, Texas City
Friday, February 9
8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City
Fort Bend County health officials say they have not had any reported flu deaths. However, Fort Bend is offering no-cost flu shots this week at the annexes in Rosenberg and Missouri City.
Rosenberg Annex - 4520 Reading Rd., Rosenberg, TX 77471
Thursday, Feb. 8: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 9: 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Missouri City Annex - 307 Texas Parkway, Missouri City, TX 77459
Wednesday, Feb. 7: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 8: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 9: 8 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 10: 8 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
