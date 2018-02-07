HEALTH & FITNESS

2 more flu-related deaths reported in Houston area

EMBED </>More Videos

More flu-related deaths have been reported in Harris and Galveston counties. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris and Galveston Counties are reporting two more deaths associated with the flu.

In Harris County, officials tell ABC13 the number of flu-related deaths is now three this season, up one from what was reported in January.

In Galveston County, the death of a 48-year-old woman has been associated with the flu, the second in that area this season. Officials say she died in late January and had pre-existing health conditions.

The first was a 61-year-old woman, also with pre-existing health conditions, who died in mid-January.

The Galveston County Health District is still offering free flu shots on the following days:

Wednesday, February 7, 2018
8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City

Thursday, February 8
8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City

1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.: College of the Mainland Technical Vocational Building, 1200 N Amburn Road, Room T1150, Texas City

Friday, February 9
8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City


Fort Bend County health officials say they have not had any reported flu deaths. However, Fort Bend is offering no-cost flu shots this week at the annexes in Rosenberg and Missouri City.

Rosenberg Annex - 4520 Reading Rd., Rosenberg, TX 77471

Thursday, Feb. 8: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 9: 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Missouri City Annex - 307 Texas Parkway, Missouri City, TX 77459

Wednesday, Feb. 7: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 8: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 9: 8 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 10: 8 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

RELATED: How to protect yourself from the flu
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthflu deathflu seasonflu preventionTexasHarris CountyGalveston County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor 2nd chance
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
Alka-Seltzer issues voluntary recall due to wrong ingredient list
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video