$5M cash bond for man in viral child assault video

MONTGOMERY, Alabama --
A $5 million cash bond has been set for a Millbrook, Alabama man in viral video investigation.

An Alabama judge set bail for Germaine Moore, the man at the center of a child sex case that's gained international interest

Elmore County D.A. Randall Houston told WSFA, "These are the kind of cases that give all of us as parents nightmares."

Many people shared the video on social media in an apparent attempt to locate the man seen in the video, leading authorities in several states to warn people they could face charges for sharing and possessing the video.

Investigators in Detroit determined the 6-year-old little girl performing a sex act in a viral video was from their area and the man shown in the video was Germaine Moore, from Millbrook. She has been located and is safe.

Michigan police believe he sexually assaulted young relatives in Detroit and in Alabama. Now the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is working against the clock to determine what crimes happened in that state.

Lt. Brooke Walker said, "There is some age to the video. We're trying to nail that time frame down. So obviously child victim ages that are being reported today, they have aged above maybe what we saw in that video."

SBI executed a search warrant at Moore's house, obtaining devices which are now part of the investigation. They are still processing hard drives

Police say Moore's wife Tonya attempted to derail their efforts and was arrested for hindering prosecution. She's being held on a $35,000 bond.

Prosecutors do believe there are more victims.

Moore is expected to be charged soon, and he'll be making his first appearance in court this week.
