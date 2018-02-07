ABC13 & YOU

Halo House breaks ground on new 42,000 sq ft facility

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ktrk"><span>KTRK</span></div><span class="caption-text">Kathleen Fowler, Halo House Co-founder & Executive Director</span></div>
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Although it was a little chilly, it was a great day for a groundbreaking.

Halo House Foundation broke ground on a 42,500 sq ft, 33-unit apartment facility which will provide over 11,000 days of housing a year to blood cancer patients.

At the ceremony, Executive Director Kathleen Fowler said "it's a dream come true that was years in the making." Children battling a blood cancer will be welcome at Halo House in one of the four, 2-bedroom apartments for families.

The building will be complete in early 2019, donations are still welcome.

Halo House is a 501(c3) public charity founded by MD Anderson Cancer Center's Dr. Nathan Fowler and his mother Kathleen Fowler.

Their vision is that one day no one battling the blood cancers leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma will have to worry about where they are going to live during treatment in Houston, or going bankrupt while paying for expenses.

Since opening in 2011, Halo House has served over 290 families and provided over 18,5000 days of housing.
