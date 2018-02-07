HOUSTON ROCKETS

James Harden hits 15,000-point milestone in win against Nets

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Rockets star James Harden scored 36 points, reaching a milestone along the way against the team's win against the Brooklyn Nets. (KTRK)

NEW YORK, New York City --
That's 15,000 points for James Harden, with plenty more to come the way these Houston Rockets can run it up.

Harden scored 36 points, reaching a milestone along the way, and the Rockets beat the Brooklyn Nets 123-113 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory.

Chris Paul added 25 points for the Rockets, who kept right on rolling in their first game since their nationally televised romp in Cleveland on Saturday.

"It's all coaching out there. You saw that, right?" Houston's Mike D'Antoni said. "Chris Paul, James, you got those two guys, it's one or the other. It's unbelievable."

Both teams made 16 3-pointers in an entertaining shootout between D'Antoni's Rockets and the Nets of Kenny Atkinson, who assisted D'Antoni in New York and has the Nets trying to do some of the things Houston does on offense.

But it's one thing to be like the Rockets and another to beat them. Houston simply went to another gear when Brooklyn took the lead late in the third quarter and never stopped scoring long enough in the fourth to let the Nets get too close.

"In the first half they were making shots. Second half, especially at the end of the third quarter, we had to lock down, get stops and push the lead ahead," Harden said.

DeMarre Carroll scored 21 points for the Nets and Spencer Dinwiddie added 18 points and nine assists. Brooklyn has lost seven of its last eight.

"We never found a solution to stop them, obviously," Atkinson said. "They made a lot of tough shots."

The Nets had an 84-80 lead when Dinwiddie hit from nearly 10 feet behind the arc with 3:38 remaining in the third. The Rockets charged back with 11 straight points, including two 3-pointers by Gerald Green, to go up 91-84.

"We just started getting stops on defense," Paul said. "All game long it seemed like they were just too comfortable, and they played well. I think you got to give them a lot of credit. They moved the ball well, and then we just locked in defensively, started making some shots."

Brooklyn ended the run with a pair of free throws but Paul then was fouled behind the line and made all three. He scored the final basket of the period to make it 96-86 when Nene freed him for a layup with a devastating pick on Caris LeVert, knocking him out of the game.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Eric Gordon returned after missing 2 games with low back stiffness, scoring 13 points. ... D'Antoni said F Trevor Ariza (left hamstring strain) still had a little way to go before coming back, saying there was no timetable yet for his return.

Nets: LeVert was being evaluated for a possible concussion. ... Brooklyn remained without starting F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson because of a right groin strain. Quincy Acy, who had been starting in his place, was sidelined with a sprained right middle finger.

HELPING HANDS

The Rockets' star backcourt got plenty of help from Clint Capela (18 points, 11 rebounds) and Green (16 points). Also, the Rockets outscored the Nets by 17 points during Nene's 14 minutes on the court.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNBAbasketballHouston RocketsNew YorkHouston
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ROCKETS
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
Harden scores 34 as Rockets hold off Timberwolves 129-120
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler targeting return before end of season
More Houston Rockets
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video