Early Voting for Primaries to begin February 20

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Harris County Clerk Stan Stanart announced that sample ballots, Early Voting locations, and a preliminary list of Election Day polling locations for the March 6, 2018 Democratic and Republican Primary Elections are now available at www.HarrisVotes.com.
Harris County voters who have been displaced by Harvey are advised to vote early at any one of the 46 early voting locations in the county starting on Tuesday, February 20.
Some voters may have received a notice from the Tax Assessor-Collector & Voter Registrar that they are in suspense due to their voter registration card being returned undeliverable. Suspense voters are fully eligible to vote, even while they are in suspense.
The simple solution for voters on suspense is to complete a Statement of Residency (SOR) form to verify their address when they are at the polling location, either at an early voting location or on Election Day at their designated poll.
Shortly after the election, the Voter Registrar will update the voter's status, removing them from suspense.
All voters are encouraged to vote early, especially in a Primary Election.
Due to the nature of Primary Elections, many voters will be voting at a different Election Day location than where they voted in the last November Election.