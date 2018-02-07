3-day workout plan for beginners, designed by coach

When she's not on the hardwood, she's in the gym. Rice University Women's Basketball Coach Tasha Brown knows basketball but she also has some fierce fitness tips to help with exercise goals.Coach Brown calls them the four points to fitness and she said it starts with nutrition. She urges people to watch their sugars, calories and carbs and she said it may be in what you drink."The sweet tea, the pop, the orange juice, the apple juice -- all those things are filled with sugar," Brown said. "You could drink about 600 or 700 calories a day just with beverages and you could've had two grill chicken breast, veggies and rice for those drinks."Coach Brown said it's important to work out with weights."I would say you need to lift at least three times a week," said Brown. "That's going to change your actual body composition and sculpt the areas you want."She said cardio is also very important because cardio and weights go hand-in-hand.Finally, Coach Brown said rest should be a priority."You really do need that time because when you're in (the gym) you're tearing the muscles and they need to repair and when they repair they grow.Try to incorporate three days of cardio during your week. If it is done on one of the three lifting days, complete it after you lift and in an interval style. That means 30 seconds fast alternating with 30 seconds moderate for 20 minutes. If you do the cardio on a non-lifting day, try for 30 to 45 minutes of cardio.1 - Seated row - 3 sets of 102 - Lat pull downs - 3 sets of 10-123 - One DB arm row - 3 sets of 10-124 - Incline chest press - 3 sets of 105 - Standing cable fly - 3 sets of 10 (squeeze)6 - Push ups - As many as you can (knees can be on the floor)1 - Leg press (legs shoulder width) - 3 sets of 10-122 - Leg curls - 3 sets of 123 - DB deadlifts - 3 sets of 104 - Leg extensions - 3 sets of 10-125 - Sumo squats (legs wide) - 3 sets of 106 - Calf raises - 3 sets of 151 - Seated dumbbell curls - 3 sets of 10-122 - Dumbbell hammer curls - 3 sets of 10-123 - Tricep push downs - 3 sets of 10-124 - Tricep kick backs - 3 sets of 10-125 - Dumbbell shoulder press - 3 sets of 106 - Lat raise - 3 sets of 107 - Front raise - 3 sets of 101 - Floor crunches - 3 sets of 202 - Leg lifts (bend knees if needed) - 3 sets of 103 - Russian twist (feet on floor, rotating from side to side) - 3 sets of 104 - Front planks - 20 seconds hold/20 seconds rest for 2 minutes5 - Side planks - 20 seconds hold/20 seconds rest for 2 minutes