Men leave ATM they attempted to steal after witness appears to scare them

At least two men are on the run after smashing into a corner store in southeast Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are looking for two men who tried to steal an ATM from Howard's Food Store in southeast Houston, after driving a pickup truck through the building.

It happened just before 2 a.m. in the 8300 block of Howard Drive off the Gulf Freeway.

Edgar Gamboa, who lives nearby, says he called police when he heard a loud crash.

"I was watching TV in my living room because I could not sleep. I decided to watch TV and I heard the crash. Very strong. I came out and saw the truck in the store," Gamboa said.

He says he watched two men struggling to pick up the ATM lodged under all the debris from the splintered wall. Gamboa says the men saw him, appeared to panic, and left in a white Suburban, without taking the ATM.

The two men left the red Ford pickup truck behind that they used to break into the store.

Houston police are working to access the store's surveillance video. Right now, investigators do not have a strong description of the men.

Police are looking for the men they say smashed into a store in southeast Houston.

