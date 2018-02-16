TRAFFIC

1,000 days of construction on Hwy 288

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's a look at what to expect from the construction on SH-288. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you live in Pearland or Brazoria County, you've driven by the construction equipment on Highway 288.

You've also spent time sitting in traffic around the closures. But despite the headaches you may be enduring, construction along the highway is moving at a rapid pace.

The project to add toll lanes and ramps between US-59 and the Harris County line is on track to finish in mid-2019.

Right now, crews are building 120 giant columns at Beltway 8 that will eventually hold connector ramps from the new SH-288 toll lanes.

Down the road at I-610, you can see the skeleton of the eight brand new direct connectors to and from SH-288. These are taller than the old ones.

The connectors from I-610 Eastbound to SH-288 Northbound and I- 610 Westbound to SH-288 Southbound are the first to go up.

In mid-March, crews will demolish the Southmore bridge over SH-288 then rebuild it to accommodate the new road.

That process will take 12 to 18 months, with the entire 288 project taking no longer than 1,000 days, from start to finish.

RELATED: TxDOT crews to build a SH-6/FM-1960 bridge over US-290 in 2018

Follow Katherine Whaley on Twitter and Facebook for traffic updates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficconstructionHoustonPearlandBrazoria County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Wreck pushes barrier into N. Freeway HOV lane
You'll want to plan ahead to avoid this weekend's road closures
Share your traffic woes at a meeting tonight in Pearland
Deputy taken to hospital after crash on E. Belt in Pasadena
Construction widens I-10 west of Katy
More Traffic
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video