The most disturbing crimes in Houston's history

We're going inside the institution where Andrea Yates now lives, 16 years after she drowned her five children.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
From Andrea Yates to Malibu Grand Prix, these disturbing crimes are ingrained in Houston's history.

The 1983 Malibu Grand Prix murders

The bodies of four young men were found on the morning of July 1, 1983. Police said they were brutally stabbed and slashed at the southwest Houston video arcade and racetrack. A former employee and two others, including a teenager, were convicted of the apparent deadly robbery.
A look back at one of the most disturbing crimes in Houston history, the murders at the Malibu Grand Prix

The Tourniquet Killer: A man's reign of terror in the '80s and '90s

Between 1986 and 1995, Anthony Shore was responsible for the disappearance and murders of females targeting the city's Hispanic community. The victims ranged in age from 9 to 21 years old. He was executed in October 2017.

History of the Tourniquet Killer

Alleged gang members accused in woman's 'satanic' murder in Houston

Two alleged MS-13 gang members were charged with killing a woman as part of a 'satanic' ritual in early 2017.

Diego Rivera (left) and Miguel Alvarez-Flores smiled and waved at our cameras just before the charges were read in court.

Mom accused of drowning her children in 2016

Sheborah Thomas was accused of drowning two of her children back in 2016. Authorities say Thomas had been investigated by Child Protective Services just four years prior.

A man close to Sheborah Thomas sheds light on what happened in the day leading up to when she allegedly drowned two of her children in the tub.

Murders of missing women pointed to one suspect: William Reece

The disappearances and murders of Jessica Cain, Kelli Cox, and Laura Smither were all pointed to one man, over the span of several years.

William Reece, 56, was convicted in an aggravated kidnapping, but he's been a suspect in several other disappearances over the years.

The Candyman: Houston's own real-life Halloween horror story

Houston's "Candyman" has become something of an urban legend. But to many parents and children, the story of a father who poisoned his own son's Halloween candy with cyanide is a reminder of an evil far scarier than ghosts or goblins.

Residents and police recall the horrifying crime

Somber summer: When Andrea Yates drowned her 5 children

Andrea Yates was originally convicted but later acquitted by reason of insanity for the 2001 drownings of her five small kids.

In court, it was revealed Andrea Yates alleged "saw Satan in the jail walls."

Clara Harris convicted for running over cheating husband in 2002

A former dentist, Clara Harris was recently granted parole for the 2002 murder of her husband.

Clara Harris has been granted parole after running over her husband in 2002.

1973 confession and arrest leads to large body count and the most notorious serial killer in Houston

In the most gruesome of cases, Elmer Wayne Henley and David Brooks are responsible for the serial killings made in 1973.

This video is an ABC13 special that aired just days after 27 bodies were discovered

