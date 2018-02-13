The most disturbing crimes in Houston's history

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --From Andrea Yates to Malibu Grand Prix, these disturbing crimes are ingrained in Houston's history.
The 1983 Malibu Grand Prix murders
The bodies of four young men were found on the morning of July 1, 1983. Police said they were brutally stabbed and slashed at the southwest Houston video arcade and racetrack. A former employee and two others, including a teenager, were convicted of the apparent deadly robbery.
The Tourniquet Killer: A man's reign of terror in the '80s and '90s
Between 1986 and 1995, Anthony Shore was responsible for the disappearance and murders of females targeting the city's Hispanic community. The victims ranged in age from 9 to 21 years old. He was executed in October 2017.
Alleged gang members accused in woman's 'satanic' murder in Houston
Two alleged MS-13 gang members were charged with killing a woman as part of a 'satanic' ritual in early 2017.
Mom accused of drowning her children in 2016
Sheborah Thomas was accused of drowning two of her children back in 2016. Authorities say Thomas had been investigated by Child Protective Services just four years prior.
Murders of missing women pointed to one suspect: William Reece
The disappearances and murders of Jessica Cain, Kelli Cox, and Laura Smither were all pointed to one man, over the span of several years.
The Candyman: Houston's own real-life Halloween horror story
Houston's "Candyman" has become something of an urban legend. But to many parents and children, the story of a father who poisoned his own son's Halloween candy with cyanide is a reminder of an evil far scarier than ghosts or goblins.
Somber summer: When Andrea Yates drowned her 5 children
Andrea Yates was originally convicted but later acquitted by reason of insanity for the 2001 drownings of her five small kids.
Clara Harris convicted for running over cheating husband in 2002
A former dentist, Clara Harris was recently granted parole for the 2002 murder of her husband.
1973 confession and arrest leads to large body count and the most notorious serial killer in Houston
In the most gruesome of cases, Elmer Wayne Henley and David Brooks are responsible for the serial killings made in 1973.