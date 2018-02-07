EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3044497" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance video shows a woman struggle with the men who killed her outside a southwest Houston gas station.

Dozens of officers converged on a neighborhood at Beechnut and S. Course Drive, searching for two suspects in an unknown crime Tuesday night.Officers set up a perimeter around an apartment complex but did not close the roads.Detectives would not say if this was related to a murder that happened nearby Tuesday morning.The search zone extended from Beechnut and a few blocks back to Landis Elementary School.Closer to Beechnut, police had an SUV stopped in this strip center. It wasn't clear how it was involved.Just as quickly as they arrived, the officers took off and the vehicle was towed away.Residents in this area are unclear what caused that surge of law enforcement in their neighborhood and whether it was connected to the killing and attempted carjacking hours earlier.