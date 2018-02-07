Police search for suspects near scene of deadly attempted carjacking

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter Steven Romo says HPD swarmed the Alief area for suspects not too far from the scene of a deadly attempted carjacking. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Dozens of officers converged on a neighborhood at Beechnut and S. Course Drive, searching for two suspects in an unknown crime Tuesday night.

Officers set up a perimeter around an apartment complex but did not close the roads.

Detectives would not say if this was related to a murder that happened nearby Tuesday morning.

The search zone extended from Beechnut and a few blocks back to Landis Elementary School.

Closer to Beechnut, police had an SUV stopped in this strip center. It wasn't clear how it was involved.

Just as quickly as they arrived, the officers took off and the vehicle was towed away.

Residents in this area are unclear what caused that surge of law enforcement in their neighborhood and whether it was connected to the killing and attempted carjacking hours earlier.

Surveillance video shows woman struggle with her killers outside gas station
EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video shows a woman struggle with the men who killed her outside a southwest Houston gas station.

Follow Steven Romo on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
searchmanhunthouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video