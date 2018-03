After a home in southeast Houston had raw sewage leaking and covering the floors, a similar situation plagued at least two other houses in the same neighborhood.The original sewage problem took place at a home on Arvana, near Frey and Edgebrook, where people living at the home saw and smelled the waste.The Phan family described it as a water fountain about three to four feet high.The family living at the home is now staying at a hotel, with the City of Houston footing the bill. According to the city, the backup started as city crews worked on a sanitary line nearby. The blocked line, the city believes, was likely caused by grease, which officials urged people to cool, pour into a can and then throw away in the trash.Eyewitness News also learned neighbors tried to get help about the backup almost two weeks ago. A man said he noticed a foul-smelling leak and called the city's service 311 hotline."I tried to call in about three times and sometimes the phone was busy, busy, and no one answered. So I'm tired. I talked to my neighbors because this place stinks," said Zegrano Garcia, a resident who couldn't reach the hotline.In response to the calls for service, the city is checking on them.Unfortunately, at least two other residences - a neighboring home and a house down the street - are also seeing sewage backed up.