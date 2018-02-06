Man suing after allegedly losing finger at Houston dealership

A Galveston County man is suing after he allegedly lost a finger in an incident involving his friend's car.Michael Lewis has filed a lawsuit against DeMontrond on the North Freeway and League City Towing after the alleged incident.Lewis said he went with a friend to DeMontrond last April after the keys were accidentally locked inside the vehicle.The pair had the vehicle towed to the dealership, but when they arrived, the tow truck driver found the car wouldn't budge from the trailer because it was in park.According to court filings, Lewis alleges DeMontrond gave the tow truck driver some lubricant to try and slide the vehicle off the trailer.As the tow truck driver tried to create a slick surface, he allegedly asked Lewis to manually turn the tire of the vehicle.The lawsuit alleges the car abruptly came loose, rolling back and then smashing Lewis' right ring and pinky fingers.Lewis is suing for more than $100,000 in damages after losing his ring finger.Eyewitness News reached out to DeMontrond's attorney and League City Towing, but neither have responded to our request for comment.