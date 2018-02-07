14 HISD schools at risk of closing over performance

HISD is inviting parents to a series of community meetings to discuss the future of 14 academically underperforming schools.The district said those schools are on a state "Improvement Required" list, and could potentially be closed at the end of the school year.There will be meetings at each campus over the next few weeks to share plans and recommendations.The district said it wants to dispel rumors and get the right information to parents.All meetings will begin at 6 p.m. Here is the full schedule of campus meetings:4801 Providence St.6900 Scott St.865 Paul Quinn St.13719White Heather Dr.8511 CrestmontSt.800 Dillard St.2900 Holman Ave.6900 Wileyvale4202 Liberty Rd.10725 Mesa Dr.10702 E HardyRoad10719 Seneca St.9215 Scott St.(Both Worthing High School and Woodson PK-8 will be discussed at this meeting)