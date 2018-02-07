14 HISD schools at risk of closing over performance

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --HISD is inviting parents to a series of community meetings to discuss the future of 14 academically underperforming schools.
The district said those schools are on a state "Improvement Required" list, and could potentially be closed at the end of the school year.
There will be meetings at each campus over the next few weeks to share plans and recommendations.
The district said it wants to dispel rumors and get the right information to parents.
All meetings will begin at 6 p.m. Here is the full schedule of campus meetings:
Tuesday, Feb. 6
Wheatley High School
4801 Providence St.
Wednesday, Feb. 14
Cullen Middle School
6900 Scott St.
Thursday, Feb. 15
Highland Heights Elementary School
865 Paul Quinn St.
Tuesday, Feb. 20
Madison High School
13719White Heather Dr.
Wednesday, Feb. 21
MadingElementary School
8511 CrestmontSt.
Tuesday, Feb. 27
Wesley Elementary School
800 Dillard St.
Tuesday, Feb. 27
Blackshear Elementary School
2900 Holman Ave.
Wednesday, Feb. 28
KashmereHigh School
6900 Wileyvale
Thursday, March 1
Dogan Elementary School
4202 Liberty Rd.
Tuesday, March 6
North Forest High School
10725 Mesa Dr.
Tuesday, March 20
Henry Middle School
10702 E HardyRoad
Wednesday, March 21
Hilliard Elementary School
10719 Seneca St.
Wednesday, March 21
Worthing High School
9215 Scott St.
(Both Worthing High School and Woodson PK-8 will be discussed at this meeting)