EDUCATION

14 HISD schools at risk of closing over performance

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents and concerned citizens are weighing in on the future of 14 HISD campuses that face potential closures for academic performance. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
HISD is inviting parents to a series of community meetings to discuss the future of 14 academically underperforming schools.

The district said those schools are on a state "Improvement Required" list, and could potentially be closed at the end of the school year.

There will be meetings at each campus over the next few weeks to share plans and recommendations.

The district said it wants to dispel rumors and get the right information to parents.

All meetings will begin at 6 p.m. Here is the full schedule of campus meetings:

Tuesday, Feb. 6
Wheatley High School
4801 Providence St.

Wednesday, Feb. 14
Cullen Middle School
6900 Scott St.

Thursday, Feb. 15
Highland Heights Elementary School
865 Paul Quinn St.

Tuesday, Feb. 20
Madison High School
13719White Heather Dr.

Wednesday, Feb. 21
MadingElementary School
8511 CrestmontSt.

Tuesday, Feb. 27
Wesley Elementary School
800 Dillard St.

Tuesday, Feb. 27
Blackshear Elementary School
2900 Holman Ave.

Wednesday, Feb. 28
KashmereHigh School
6900 Wileyvale

Thursday, March 1
Dogan Elementary School
4202 Liberty Rd.

Tuesday, March 6
North Forest High School
10725 Mesa Dr.

Tuesday, March 20
Henry Middle School
10702 E HardyRoad

Wednesday, March 21
Hilliard Elementary School
10719 Seneca St.

Wednesday, March 21
Worthing High School
9215 Scott St.
(Both Worthing High School and Woodson PK-8 will be discussed at this meeting)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationHISDschoolstudentsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
100 percent of seniors at Denver school accepted to colleges
Student says he was paddled for gun control walkout
North Texas teachers get pistol training
Match Day 2018: Medical students get a peek into their future
More Education
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video