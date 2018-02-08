TRAFFIC

Houstonians spent 2 whole days sitting in traffic in 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston traffic bites, but at least we're not in Los Angeles.

HOUSTON, Texas --
While Houston traffic isn't as bad as say Los Angeles, it's certainly up there on the list.

INRIX's Global Congestion Ranking says that Houston is the 11th most gridlocked city in America. In the world, we rank as the 37th most congested.

INRIX said the average Houston driver spent 50 hours in traffic last year, and that's just money down the drain.

Traffic congestion cost U.S. drivers nearly $305 billion last year for things like fuel and wasted time.

The group looked at 1,360 cities in 36 countries, recording traffic patterns and all those bumper-to-bumper commutes.

Los Angeles was ranked as having the worst gridlock for the sixth year in a row.

Their drivers spent an average of 102 hours in traffic in 2017.

WATCH: Los Angeles traffic is a nightmare you cannot escape
EMBED More News Videos

Angelenos probably already knew this - but it's now official: Los Angeles has the worst traffic congestion in the world.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffictraffic delaydrivingstudyresearchcommutingu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Wreck pushes barrier into N. Freeway HOV lane
You'll want to plan ahead to avoid this weekend's road closures
Share your traffic woes at a meeting tonight in Pearland
Deputy taken to hospital after crash on E. Belt in Pasadena
Construction widens I-10 west of Katy
More Traffic
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video