BUSINESS

Meet the mom who owns her own plumbing company

EMBED </>More Videos

Not only is she a mom, but she's the owner of a plumbing company. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Moms on the Move week continues with a woman who's working in an industry that's typically considered for men.

If your toilet breaks, kitchen sink gets clogged or a pipe burst, Eyewitness News knows the woman to call.

"People come up to me and say, 'You're not really a plumber are you?' 'Well, yea, I am actually," Monica Ryan said.

Monica Ryan is not only the owner of Village Plumbing and Air, but she's a master plumber.

"Either someone's very impressed with it, so they treat you differently because they're impressed with it. Or, they don't take you seriously," Ryan said.

Ryan doesn't let the negative comments stop her from growing her family's business.

"My mom and dad started the business in 1946, and my dad always said he wanted to have blue collar people with white collar livings, and that's part of our mission, and part of my mission," said Ryan.

The master plumber said that she never planned on getting into the business until her father had a stoke, forcing her to take over his business. Ryan realized her love for plumbing and bought the business in 1993.

"We were stuck in the same revenue stream for a long time with a certain amount of employees," Ryan said. "We had such a great reputation and I knew we could be better."

In a few months, Ryan grew the company from 20 employees to 75. She said that the company's success came from their emphasis on teamwork and customer service.

Aside from running a successful business, Ryan spends her free time teaching her two daughters the ins and out of plumbing.

"It's something that you can learn that you can always do for yourself," Ryan said.

Ryan does not have any female plumbers, but she says she's always looking.

"No matter what you do in business, you're going to run into that brick wall, and there's nothing more helpful that having someone to call and say,'I just hit the brick wall,'" Ryan said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessmotherhoodworking familiesmoms on the move
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars after deadly crash
Another favorite 90s mall stop declares bankruptcy
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders recalled
More Business
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Show More
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More News
Top Video
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
More Video