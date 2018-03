EMBED >More News Videos Interview with Keondre Coburn after making it official with UT

High school student-athletes across the Houston area made crucial announcements Wednesday when it comes to their collegiate futures.Highly-touted football recruits are among the National Signing Day players set to make their decision.Here is a list of commitments made Wednesday:: Coburn is a high school all-American defensive line anchor for the Mustangs. A four-star recruit, according to 247 Sports , the 6'1", 329-pounder committed with the Texas Longhorns.: The Mavericks are among the best football teams in the state, going 14-1 on the year en route to a state championship runner-up. Among the top recruits includes wide receiver Jalen Preston , who announced his intention to be a Texas A&M Aggie last August. Preston's teammate Kam Scott, also a wide receiver, is headed to the University of Missouri.: The Lions are about to sendoff a group of seniors. Highly touted among the group is outside linebacker Joseph Ogunbanjo. A high ranking recruit, Ogunbanjo is headed to Cal.Fort Bend Marshall High School player Barton Clement made it official with the Aggies, while Henry Thomas signed with University of Houston.: Website 247 Sports placed O'Neal as a top-10 Texas recruit. O'Neal made things official with Texas A&M.: The Mustangs went 9-4 on the season en route to the quarterfinals of the 6A Division I playoffs. Ten Mustangs signed, including Jacoby Allen to Southern University.: The school district is holding its signing day event at Delmar Fieldhouse. Student-athletes from around HISD will sign.: The 5'10" wideout was a top-10 recruit in Texas. The standout made the decision official and committed to Alabama.