Houston area's top football recruits make decision on National Signing Day

Some high school athletes in the Houston area made big commitments Wednesday on National Signing Day. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
High school student-athletes across the Houston area made crucial announcements Wednesday when it comes to their collegiate futures.

Highly-touted football recruits are among the National Signing Day players set to make their decision.

Here is a list of commitments made Wednesday:

Keondre Coburn,Westfield High School: Coburn is a high school all-American defensive line anchor for the Mustangs. A four-star recruit, according to 247 Sports, the 6'1", 329-pounder committed with the Texas Longhorns.

Interview with Keondre Coburn after making it official with UT

Manvel High School: The Mavericks are among the best football teams in the state, going 14-1 on the year en route to a state championship runner-up. Among the top recruits includes wide receiver Jalen Preston, who announced his intention to be a Texas A&M Aggie last August. Preston's teammate Kam Scott, also a wide receiver, is headed to the University of Missouri.

Manvel HS on National Signing Day

Joseph Ogunbanjo, Alief Taylor High School: The Lions are about to sendoff a group of seniors. Highly touted among the group is outside linebacker Joseph Ogunbanjo. A high ranking recruit, Ogunbanjo is headed to Cal.

Joseph Ogunbanjo signs with Cal Football



Fort Bend Marshall High School player Barton Clement made it official with the Aggies, while Henry Thomas signed with University of Houston.

Leon O'Neal Jr., Cy Springs High School: Website 247 Sports placed O'Neal as a top-10 Texas recruit. O'Neal made things official with Texas A&M.

North Shore High School: The Mustangs went 9-4 on the season en route to the quarterfinals of the 6A Division I playoffs. Ten Mustangs signed, including Jacoby Allen to Southern University.

North Shore HS on National Signing Day

Houston ISD: The school district is holding its signing day event at Delmar Fieldhouse. Student-athletes from around HISD will sign.

Jaylen Waddle, Episcopal High School: The 5'10" wideout was a top-10 recruit in Texas. The standout made the decision official and committed to Alabama.

