Highly-touted football recruits are among the National Signing Day players set to make their decision.
Here is a list of commitments made Wednesday:
Keondre Coburn,Westfield High School: Coburn is a high school all-American defensive line anchor for the Mustangs. A four-star recruit, according to 247 Sports, the 6'1", 329-pounder committed with the Texas Longhorns.
Congrats to Kam Scott! On his way to play at @MizzouFootball! https://t.co/xEHhTt4Zdq #NationalSigningDay @ManvelFB @Killa_Kam0 pic.twitter.com/ClvfNtVp5K— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) February 7, 2018
He is headed to @CalFootball - @joeylive13 commits to cal. @ATaylorHS pic.twitter.com/6nyFU05kov— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) February 7, 2018
Fort Bend Marshall High School player Barton Clement made it official with the Aggies, while Henry Thomas signed with University of Houston.
.@King_Barton101 and @flvzzy reppin' their new schools @AggieFootball and @UHCougarFB! #HTownTakeover #GigEm— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) February 7, 2018
Welcome to Aggieland, @WakeEmUp9!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 7, 2018
Jaylen Waddle, Episcopal High School: The 5'10" wideout was a top-10 recruit in Texas. The standout made the decision official and committed to Alabama.
.@D1__JW MAKES IT OFFICIAL #RollTide @abc13houston @EHSSports @AlabamaFTBL #NSD18 pic.twitter.com/WXExviHgeM— Joe Gleason (@joeagleason) February 7, 2018