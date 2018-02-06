George Ranch HS associate principal charged with DWI

An associate principal in Lamar Consolidated ISD has been placed on leave after he was charged with DWI.Officers in Fulshear say Gregory Tielke, an assistant principal at George Ranch High School, was stopped Saturday on suspicion of intoxicated driving.Tielke was driving with his wife and kids in the car when he was stopped by police on FM 1463 and Fry Road.According to records, Tielke was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.While Lamar CISD officials did not say much about the incident this afternoon, they did release this statement to Eyewitness News: