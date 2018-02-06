GIRL SCOUTS

Girl Scout sells 300 boxes in front of pot dispensary

EMBED </>More Videos

A nine-year old Girl Scout is making the most of California's relaxed laws for marijuana use. (KFSN)

SAN DIEGO, California --
A 9-year-old Girl Scout is making the most of California's relaxed laws for marijuana use.

Her cookie sales are through the roof, thanks in large part to her new go-to location. She sets up shop right outside Urban Leaf marijuana dispensary.

The girl isn't being identified, but the dispensary posted a photo on Instagram showing her with an armful of cookies in front of the business.

Her dad says they sold more than 300 boxes in about six hours outside the store over the weekend. The Girl Scouts organization doesn't have a problem with the location.

Girl Scouts San Diego says booth sales do not start for another week, but until then scouts are allowed to sell from wagons as long as they have a parent or guardian present.
