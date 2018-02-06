Got the winter doldrums? It may be time for a spontaneous weekend getaway.If you're looking to shake things up by hopping a flight this weekend, we've got three solid options for destinations that'll cost you less than $275 for round-trip airfare, via travel site Kayak.All three flights leave IAH Friday, February 9th and return on Sunday, February 11th. (Note: Supply is limited and prices are subject to change; ticket prices may incur extra fees for baggage and other amenities.)Ready for a close encounter of the mouse kind? February is a great time to visit Disney World, with cooler (but not cold) weather and shorter lines. A $382 flight on Spirit departs Houston at 4:03pm on Friday and arrives just in time for dinner, at 7:19pm. On the way back, you'll depart at 12:28pm, arriving back in Houston at 2:11pm.Sunny San Diego has year-round temperate weather, tons of natural beauty, and some great attractions for kids, like the USS Midway museum (a restored aircraft carrier) and the world-famous San Diego Zoo. For $400, hop a United plane at 9:40am on Friday morning, and you'll arrive before lunch--11:11am local time. Be sure to grab some donuts from the famed Donut Pub before your 12:05pm flight, landing in Houston at 5:12pm.If you can stand the snow, a Big Apple getaway is in the cards for the weekend. Bonus: in these parka-wearing months, hotel rooms and tickets to Broadway shows are significantly cheaper. Board a $265 Spirit flight to Newark Airport (an hour's train ride to Manhattan) at 6:30am Friday, and you'll be in the thick of it by lunch--the plane lands at 10:42am local time. On the return, depart at noon Sunday, arriving home at 3:03pm.