POLITICS

Man leaves wife and daughters behind, deported after 40 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Man deported after 40 years in the U.S. (KTRK)

A Jordanian who came to the U.S. to fulfill his American dream was deported after nearly 40 years, leaving behind his wife and daughters.

Amer Othman Adi is a successful businessman and credited with creating jobs and revitalizing downtown Youngstown, Ohio.

Adi's visa expired in the early 90's. His attempts to gain permanent residency were complicated by immigration officials who said his first marriage to an American was a sham, a claim Adi and his first wife deny.

In a statement to CNN, immigration officials said, "Over the last decade, Mr. Othman's (Adi's) immigration case has undergone exhaustive judicial review at multiple levels of the nation's courts... in each review, the courts have uniformly held that Mr Othman (Adi) does not have a legal basis to remain in the U.S."

Adi is still in shock that he is no longer welcome in the America he believed in, "The American dream started forty years ago for me. Build this whole thing scratch from nothing, even if anybody wants to stop that American dream, I won't let them, I'm going to keep the fight going. "
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationICE
POLITICS
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Trump to call for death penalty for drug traffickers in opioid plan
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
More Politics
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video