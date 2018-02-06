A Jordanian who came to the U.S. to fulfill his American dream was deported after nearly 40 years, leaving behind his wife and daughters.Amer Othman Adi is a successful businessman and credited with creating jobs and revitalizing downtown Youngstown, Ohio.Adi's visa expired in the early 90's. His attempts to gain permanent residency were complicated by immigration officials who said his first marriage to an American was a sham, a claim Adi and his first wife deny.In a statement to CNN, immigration officials said, "Over the last decade, Mr. Othman's (Adi's) immigration case has undergone exhaustive judicial review at multiple levels of the nation's courts... in each review, the courts have uniformly held that Mr Othman (Adi) does not have a legal basis to remain in the U.S."Adi is still in shock that he is no longer welcome in the America he believed in, "The American dream started forty years ago for me. Build this whole thing scratch from nothing, even if anybody wants to stop that American dream, I won't let them, I'm going to keep the fight going. "