Cell phone video shows teacher apparently shoving student

FEDERAL WAY, Washington --A teacher is on leave after cell phone video appears to show him pushing a student.
According to KIRO, the incident happened at Sequoyah Middle School between 13-year-old Jueliyan Williams and the teacher.
Jueliyan said there was confusion over the new semester class schedule. The teacher told him to move to a different classroom and took his cell phone.
The situation escalated when he asked to get his phone back.
"I was asking for my phone and he was like 'I'll break your phone' and I was like, 'Ok, do it but I'm going to call my dad.' He was like, 'Do I need to use physical force with you?' And I was like, 'Do it.' And then he grabbed me like this and he was pushing me back towards the door and then he threw me out like that. I hit the wall with the side of my head right here and then I fell down again and hit my head," said Jueliyan.
Another student filmed the incident and posted it on social media.
That's where Jueliyan's father, Tremond Williams, saw it.
"My heart's racing, you know, I don't know if he's hurt. I see another video and he's straight lying on the ground not moving at all," said Williams.
Williams said he didn't receive one phone call from the school.
He went to the school and called the police because he said the school had not.
He now wants the teacher to be punished.
"He should have went to jail," said Williams.
The school said it took the "appropriate measures and acted immediately with the safety of our staff and students in mind" after being notified of the incident.
The incident is still under investigation.