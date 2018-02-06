HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Looks like the feud between Houston Astros mascot Orbit and Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer is still on.
Orbit has been looking for a mascot assistant, and the Rays seemed to think Archer might be the man for the job - sort of.
The club tweeted a resume with Archer's picture and the objective "seeking a part-time position as Mascot Handler for the Houston Astros."
Hello, @astros.— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) February 5, 2018
We heard you have a job opening. Allow us to make a recommendation. pic.twitter.com/j8Rr9sU6he
The Rays tried to get in a deeper dig, saying that Archer "repeatedly foiled" Orbit's "sad attempts at deception."
But Orbit responded with his own burn.
The mascot tweeted that he reviewed Archer's profile, but he's "really looking for someone with more of a championship level pranking pedigree."
Dear @RaysBaseball: I have reviewed your candidate submission. I’m really looking for someone with more of a championship level pranking pedigree. Thanks anyways. https://t.co/cfyPvSe6IR— Houston Astros Orbit (@OrbitAstros) February 6, 2018
The two have a history of cracking jokes on each other, with the mascot leaving a chocolate bar and Miralax for Archer last year.
SEE ALSO: Astros loading up equipment for start of Spring Training