Astros' Orbit continues beef with Tampa Bay Rays pitcher in latest prank

Orbit is up to his old tricks with his latest prank on Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Looks like the feud between Houston Astros mascot Orbit and Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer is still on.

Orbit has been looking for a mascot assistant, and the Rays seemed to think Archer might be the man for the job - sort of.

The club tweeted a resume with Archer's picture and the objective "seeking a part-time position as Mascot Handler for the Houston Astros."



The Rays tried to get in a deeper dig, saying that Archer "repeatedly foiled" Orbit's "sad attempts at deception."

But Orbit responded with his own burn.

The mascot tweeted that he reviewed Archer's profile, but he's "really looking for someone with more of a championship level pranking pedigree."



The two have a history of cracking jokes on each other, with the mascot leaving a chocolate bar and Miralax for Archer last year.

