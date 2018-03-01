Unique single-digit Texas license plate sells for $34,500

The number 8 sold for $34,500, which is the second highest-selling plate in Texas.
The sale was part of the state's first-ever single digit Texas license plate auction.
It was held through the state's vendor MyPlates.com in February.
Two other single-digit plates were up for grabs.
The number 3 plate sold for $33,000 while the letter J sold for $10,500.
The auction raised money for the state's general fund.
The winning bidders own the right to the plate pattern for five years.
They'll get first dibs on renewing it. These plates are also legally transferable.
The most expensive license plate sold in Texas was 12THMAN for $115,000 in Sept. 2013.
Texans know how to be creative. They proved it with some of their submissions for personalized plates that the Department of Motor Vehicles rejected in 2017.
RELATED: Police arrest driver for pizza box license plate