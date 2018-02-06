HOBBIES & INTERESTS

New Go Kart track lets you race like the pros

EMBED </>More Videos

SpeedSportz Racing Park lets you hit the track like never before. (KTRK)

By
NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) --
Go Kart racing: It's not just for kids. It's considered the hidden gem in motor sports, and where many of your favorite professional racers may have gotten their start.

"Every professional race car driver today, whether it be in Formula One, IndyCar or a lot of the top NASCAR guys, they all came from karting," said champion kart racer Alan Rudolph. "It's a fierce competition like no other."

Rudolph is the owner and creator of a 27-acre outdoor go-karting experience SpeedSportz Racing Park located in New Caney.

RELATED: TIMELINE: The past, present and future of Grand Texas Theme Park

It's comprised of two tracks, both designed for different skill levels. The beginner's track is designed with fewer twists and turns, while the skilled track is comprised of sharper ones.

Rudolph said this is his dream track. He said his obsession with going fast started when he was just 9 years old.
EMBED More News Videos

New Go Kart track is considered one of the best in the country.


"My dad had put together a kart for me and gave it to me at Christmas one year when I was young," said Rudolph.

It didn't take long for Rudolph to find his need for speed. He started practicing in empty parking lots, and then found a track and league to compete in.

RELATED: Grand Texas breaks ground for Big Rivers Waterpark in New Caney
EMBED More News Videos

Grand Texas held a groundbreaking ceremony today for the Big Rivers Waterpark


"I got my first little trophy. It was a pretty big moment," said Rudolph.

His racing career would take him all across the country where he won several championships. He even spent the last three years of his career competent on the world stage of kart racing in Spain and Portugal.

Off the pro circuit, Rudolph started coaching young drivers. These days he's helping his son who already has many trophies under his belt.

RELATED: Have the need for speed? Try SpeedSportz Racing Park

Follow Foti Kallergis on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hobbiesfun stuffrace cardrivingfamilyentertainmentNew Caney
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
'Fortnite' frenzy takes over gaming world
Channel your inner Viking with axe throwing in Houston
Teen with Down syndrome sinks half-court backwards shot
Hate the burpee? Here are alternatives
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video