New Go Kart track lets you race like the pros

Go Kart racing: It's not just for kids. It's considered the hidden gem in motor sports, and where many of your favorite professional racers may have gotten their start."Every professional race car driver today, whether it be in Formula One, IndyCar or a lot of the top NASCAR guys, they all came from karting," said champion kart racer Alan Rudolph. "It's a fierce competition like no other."Rudolph is the owner and creator of a 27-acre outdoor go-karting experience SpeedSportz Racing Park located in New Caney.It's comprised of two tracks, both designed for different skill levels. The beginner's track is designed with fewer twists and turns, while the skilled track is comprised of sharper ones.Rudolph said this is his dream track. He said his obsession with going fast started when he was just 9 years old."My dad had put together a kart for me and gave it to me at Christmas one year when I was young," said Rudolph.It didn't take long for Rudolph to find his need for speed. He started practicing in empty parking lots, and then found a track and league to compete in."I got my first little trophy. It was a pretty big moment," said Rudolph.His racing career would take him all across the country where he won several championships. He even spent the last three years of his career competent on the world stage of kart racing in Spain and Portugal.Off the pro circuit, Rudolph started coaching young drivers. These days he's helping his son who already has many trophies under his belt.