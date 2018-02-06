HOUSTON ASTROS

Back to baseball: Astros loading up for start of Spring Training

Astros loading truck to head to Spring Training (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Four months after bringing home their first World Series championship, the Houston Astros are about to get back to work.

Clubhouse staff loaded up the equipment truck Tuesday to have it delivered to the team's Spring Training facility in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The equipment truck is set to arrive at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on Thursday.

Pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 14. The rest of the squad will join them on Feb. 19.

Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve talk about spring training at breakfast event

RELATED: George Springer inks 2-year, $24M deal with Astros

It appears the players are ready to repeat their World Series success. Shortstop Carlos Correa posted a picture on Instagram of him alongside second baseman Jose Altuve with the caption, "It's Baseball Season. #notsatisfied."

SEE ALSO: Astros give Dallas Keuchel $13.2M, one-year deal
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosspring trainingworld seriesMLBbaseballHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
