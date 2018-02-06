HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Four months after bringing home their first World Series championship, the Houston Astros are about to get back to work.
Clubhouse staff loaded up the equipment truck Tuesday to have it delivered to the team's Spring Training facility in West Palm Beach, Florida.
The equipment truck is set to arrive at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on Thursday.
Pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 14. The rest of the squad will join them on Feb. 19.
It appears the players are ready to repeat their World Series success. Shortstop Carlos Correa posted a picture on Instagram of him alongside second baseman Jose Altuve with the caption, "It's Baseball Season. #notsatisfied."
