Surveillance video shows woman struggle with her killers outside gas station

Surveillance video shows a woman struggle with the men who killed her outside a southwest Houston gas station. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a woman was killed while sitting in a car at a southwest Houston gas station.

ABC13's Courtney Fischer provides deatails from the scene of the deadly attempted carjacking where the suspects rode off on bikes.


Investigators say two men on bicycles pulled up to a gas station on Bissonnet near Leawood. At some point the woman was shot.

More than five hours after the deadly shooting the whole gas station was still taped off.

The detective on the scene described the incident as a vicious murder. It's something you don't hear from investigators every day.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

Residents are scared after deadly shooting of a woman at a gas station.



Police say the woman was sitting inside a parked BMW at the Valero. Two men who were with her got out and went into the convenience store. Officials later identified those men as the woman's acquaintance and his uncle.

Officers say that within seconds, two guys on small BMX bikes rolled up on either side of the car, and a struggle ensued.

Police say the men tried to steal her BMW but ended up killing the woman.

The woman has been identified as 30-year-old Kiesha Price.

"Just absolutely senseless. This woman was here minding her own business when these gentleman came up and viciously shot her. Like I said, their descriptions are very distinct. We're releasing the pictures of them," said Lieutenant W. L. Meeler with the Houston Police Department.

Surveillance pictures of the suspected killers were released by police.

One guy is wearing a black shirt over what looks like a gray hoodie. It looks like he's wearing green patterned pajama pants and riding a blue bike.

The second man is wearing a bright pink hoodie and riding a black bike.

Detectives know they've been out and somebody has seen them. They want to hear from you.

Police looking for men on bikes who carried out deadly attempted carjacking.

Police are looking for two men who were riding bikes when they killed a woman during an attempted carjacking.

