Officially day 1 of the 2018 NFL season today.. and today is officially my first day back running! Crazy how God works! Gotta have it ALL! ♠️ memo™️ 815 #Godspeed pic.twitter.com/so9u3InvnW — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) February 5, 2018

Deshaun Watson brought some needed optimism for Texans fans.Watson posted on social media a video of him running on the treadmill. According to the post, this workout session was the first time he went running since his season-ending ACL tear back in November.Before going down to injury, Watson provided a competitive spark for the Texans in his rookie season. He went 3-3 as a starter, but threw for 19 touchdowns and ran for two more.Watson will most likely resume his role as the starting quarterback for the team in 2018.