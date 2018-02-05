HOUSTON TEXANS

Texans' Deshaun Watson runs for first time since ACL tear

EMBED </>More Videos

Texans' Deshaun Watson runs for first time since ACL tear (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deshaun Watson brought some needed optimism for Texans fans.

Watson posted on social media a video of him running on the treadmill. According to the post, this workout session was the first time he went running since his season-ending ACL tear back in November.

Before going down to injury, Watson provided a competitive spark for the Texans in his rookie season. He went 3-3 as a starter, but threw for 19 touchdowns and ran for two more.

Watson will most likely resume his role as the starting quarterback for the team in 2018.
