HIGH SPEED RAIL

Neighbors fearful over high-speed rail costs

EMBED </>More Videos

RESIDENTS VS. RAIL: Neighbors fearful over high-speed rail costs (KTRK)

By
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
Many thought it was an impossible idea, but dozens attending tonight's public meeting on the Houston-to-Dallas bullet train are afraid it will become a reality.

Earlier in the day, Texas Central picked Northwest Mall as the train station for Houston.

RELATED: Northwest Mall picked as Houston station site for Texas Bullet Train

As crews move forward with plans for the high-speed train, families are worried it will make their lives worse, not better.

If there was anything to gauge the concern over high-speed rail, it was with the lines of people stretching out the door during the meeting.

"I'm against the Dallas-to-Houston high-speed rail project," said one concerned resident.

Elected officials also weighed in.

"For the last three years, despite multiple written request, the (Federal Railroad Administration) has flat out refused to coordinate or meet with any local government. It is with Waller County on this project," said another meeting attendee.

Stories were shared.

"We're asking and begging you, Houston, to fight for our community and not just say a preferred route, but say no build at all," one resident summed up.

Concerns were expressed.

"My subdivision has 139 houses that back up right next to 290."

And complaints were aired.

"High-speed rail is not viable in Texas."

Plans call for a proposed 90-minute ride from Dallas to Houston that will, as advocates say, will revolutionize land-based travel in Texas.

"I'm all about public transportation of some sort, and to get drivers off the road, especially texting drivers off the road. It stops me from going to Dallas. I'd go to Dallas every other week if they had a train like this," another resident said.

The FRA laid out the plan for residents during public meetings - two took place Monday night. The developer Texas Central says the rail itself will enter the northwest side of the city along Hempstead Highway and wind up on the elevated track crossing over to Northwest Mall to welcome travelers to a large train station.

The FRA, however, is in for a fight. While some want a preferred route and different access point, residents say they are worried about the increased traffic in their community and the price tag.

"We need to know what it's going to cost and we need to know quickly."

The general sentiment is that residents worry that the cost will fall back on taxpayers.

"They will go after the rich railroad loans. That is your tax money, people."

"We're going to take them off the plane and put them on this train that's going to cost the same amount. And then we're going to find 12,000 Texans to get out of the cars to pay $400 for a train. And there's no way this is going to happen."

RELATED: Bullet train from Houston to Dallas takes another step forward

Follow Chauncy Glover on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traveltrainshigh speed railtexas newstown hall meetingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIGH SPEED RAIL
High speed rail emergency plan never vetted by sheriffs
Who's paying for Texas Bullet Train?
Houston to Dallas bullet train project takes step forward
Man rescued after being struck by METRORail downtown
More high speed rail
TRAVEL
Breathtaking flowers around the world
ALOHA, HONOLULU: Southwest hopes to fly to Hawaii soon
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
Family forced off Southwest flight after witness says child got nervous
The sun sets over the Brazos River
More Travel
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video