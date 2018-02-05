Deputy killed, 4 other people injured in Colorado shooting

El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick, 34, died on his 11th anniversary with the department. (KTRK)

DENVER, Colorado --
A Colorado sheriff's deputy was shot and killed on Monday, the third officer to be gunned down in the line of duty in the state in the past five weeks.

El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick, 34, was killed while investigating a stolen vehicle in Colorado Springs, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) south of Denver, authorities said.

Two other deputies, a Colorado Springs police officer and a bystander were injured, authorities said. All were hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately released.

The lone suspect was also killed, authorities said.

The names of the injured officers, the bystander and the suspect were not immediately released.

Sheriff Bill Elder said Flick, who was killed on his 11th anniversary with the department, is survived by his wife and two children.

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper said the deadly violence against officers is having a grave impact on the state.

"We will once more come together to provide sympathy and strength for the deputy's loved ones and pray for the recovery of those injured," he said in a written statement. "However, we also must come together and say enough is enough. We want each officer, every deputy, to know we are grateful for their service."

Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm was killed Jan. 24 and Douglas County sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish was killed on New Year's Day.

Gumm, 31, was shot while chasing a suspect. Parrish, 29, was shot in suburban Denver by a man with a history of mental health issues.

Monday's shooting occurred in a neighborhood of single-family homes, apartments and retail stores just east of downtown Colorado Springs, a city of about 465,000.

Television coverage showed dozens of emergency vehicles responding to the scene.
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
