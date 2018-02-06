Explore these 5 new Montrose businesses

HOUSTON, Texas --Interested in finding out about the newest businesses to open in Montrose? From a honky tonk to a Middle Eastern steakhouse, read on to see the newest businesses to open their doors in this part of Houston.
Goodnight Charlie's
2531 Kuester St.
Nacho croquetas. | Photo: Victoria M./Yelp
Honky tonk Goodnight Charlie's comes courtesy of David Keck, a master sommelier who was previously at Uchi and Camerata.
Taking its name from cattle rancher Charles Goodnight, the spot offers Tex-Mex cuisine and live music.
Offerings include the chicken fried steak with mashed avocado and country ham and blackened gulf shrimp tacos with cabbage slaw and Mexican crema dressing. (You can see the full food menu here.)
Goodnight Charlie's also features an extensive drinks menu with signature cocktails, bottled and draft beers, as well as agave, whiskey and bourbon. (Check out the full drink menu here.)
Goodnight Charlie's's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Michael M., who reviewed Goodnight Charlie's on January 8th, wrote: "You didn't even know Montrose needed this place until you go in. But then you get it. Unpretentious, bustling, homegrown, and hometown honky tonk."
And Victoria M. noted: "Tacos! Freshly made chips and guac! Funnel cake! Did I mention the chips?! A nice variety of boozy drinks and ask your bartender for recommendations if you can't decide."
Goodnight Charlie's is open Monday-Saturday from 4pm-2am, and Sunday from noon-midnight.
Emmaline
3210 W. Dallas St.
PHOTO: KRISTIN G./YELP
The latest creation from restaurateur Sam Governale of Fleming's Steakhouse, Emmaline specializes in classic American fare with a European twist.
Look for offerings like the Tunisian crudo with harissa and pistachio or the butcher's cut steak fritti with oregano pesto and chef's fries. (Check out the full menu here.)
Emmaline currently holds 3.5 stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Jay B., who reviewed Emmaline on January 28th, wrote: "Absolutely stunning! My wife and I knew we were in the right place the second we walked in. We are already planning a trip back. We were in for brunch today and had an amazing experience."
And Bailey C. wrote: "Highly recommend! From the decor to the food and bar. Order the burrata! So good and the peppers served with it make this dish! Lamb pasta was perfectly cooked and seasoned and not too heavy."
Emmaline is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-11pm, Friday from 11am-midnight, Saturday from 10am-midnight, and Sunday from 10am-9pm.
Doris Metropolitan
2815 S. Shepherd Dr.
Photo: Danielle D./Yelp
Doris Metropolitan is a Mediterranean steakhouse, one that reflects the Middle Eastern heritage of its three owners: Itai Ben Eli, Dori Rebi Chia, and Itamar Levy.
The eatery also has outposts in New Orleans and Santa Ana in Costa Rica. While the menu is naturally focused on dry-aged meats, there are also "vegetable-forward appetizers" and sides, as well as seafood and caviar offerings. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Doris Metropolitan currently holds 4.5 stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Yonni D., who reviewed Doris Metropolitan on January 28th, wrote: "Let's start off by saying that this place is awesome. You'll need to read through the menu to understand that the food has Israeli influences. The Jerusalem salad has the right mix of tahini, just like the Israeli salad has the right amount of lemon in it."
And Kate I. wrote: "Great choice for date night. Doris Metropolitan, as you've heard, is not your typical steakhouse. The Middle Eastern influence creates a unique menu and the restaurant has a fancy ambiance--it was perfect for our plans to catch up with friends and try something new for a night out on the town."
Doris Metropolitan is open daily from 5pm-11pm.
Poke In The Bowl
515 Westheimer Rd.
Photo: Poke in the Bowl/Yelp
Poke In The Bowl is a Hawaiian spot, offering poke and sushi burritos. As with other poke eateries, the menu is based around a build-your-own concept.
Diners can customize nearly every aspect of their meal, starting with the base to proteins and toppings.
Poke In The Bowl currently holds 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Robyn F., who reviewed Poke In The Bowl on January 30th, wrote: "I'm a lover of all things spicy, so I built my bowl around spicy crab, buttery spicy tuna, and shrimp. Thin slices of jalapeno, lots of fresh cilantro, brown rice, thin ribbons of seaweed and the house spicy sauce (plus lots of extras) made for a light, satisfying, and delicious lunch. The ingredients were bright, fresh and of nice quality. "
And Rachel E wrote: "My bowl (once I finally settled on its contents) was delicious. I highly recommend trying their classic tuna which is super flavorful. I got the regular and it was on the small side, but still enough for a light meal."
Poke In The Bowl is open daily from 11am-9pm.
Fogao Brazilian Churrasqueria
4412 Montrose Blvd.
Photo: Fogao Brazilian Churrasqueria/Yelp
Fogao Brazilian Churrasqueria is a Brazilian steakhouse that offers an all-you-can-eat option with 35 items, including "endless portions of delicacies ranging from gourmet cheeses to exotic hot dishes," the restaurant writes on its menu.
There are also appetizers such as fried yuca, Brazilian cheese bread or deep-fried chicken croquettes.
And on Friday evenings, the restaurant hosts a samba band and dancing.
With a four-star rating out of 26 reviews on Yelp, Fogao Brazilian Churrasqueria has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Jonathan L., who reviewed Fogao Brazilian Churrasqueria on January 16th, wrote: "We went here for my birthday dinner tonight and were very pleased with our experience. All the meats were cooked to perfection, especially the filet."
Yelper Maz M. wrote: "My husband and I have been here twice over the past month and have really enjoyed ourselves. The first one we came, the waitress informed us of the Friday live band and dancing...We will definitely come here again, probably on a Friday because we love the ambiance and the outdoor patio seating."
Fogao Brazilian Churrasqueria is open Monday-Thursday from 4pm-9pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am-10pm, and Sunday from 11am-9pm.