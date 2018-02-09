FAMILY & PARENTING

Moms on the move: Parents of quintuplets opens fitness studio

EMBED </>More Videos

Mom with quintuplets open fitness studio. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Adam and Danielle Busby welcomed their all-girl set of quintuplets more than two years ago in Houston.

While managing a household with six girls and a husband, Busby managed to stay in incredible shape by working out during the girl's nap time.

"Constantly, an everyday thing is sit ups and push ups," Busby said.

She cooks with healthy substitutes like banza chickpea noodles instead of regular pasta, and even incorporates green smoothies into her diet and the quint's diets by turning their smoothies into popsicles.

"They have no idea that they are eating a popsicle full of spinach," Busby said.

With health being a top priority in the Busby family, Danielle, her husband and two other couples decided to open a fitness studio.

"Rush Cycle is a 45-minute indoor cycling class. You get a 45-minute full-body workout on a stationary bike. You're going to get a lot of cardio. You're going to do some upper body and abs, and you'll also do some weights in the class," Busby said.

But opening the studio last July has been a transition for the busy family.

"I was known as the quint mom. I always do for the house, the kids, cook, clean and change diapers all day, but nothing made me feel accomplished like my career used to," Busby added.

Now, she's know as the quint mom, wife and career woman.

"It fills the Danielle bubble, I guess. I'm still important, and I still have things that revolve around something else besides changing diapers. I encourage all moms out there to find that something to fill your bubble. What do you need for you because you do so much for everybody else," Busby said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familymotherhoodfitnesshealthy livingmoms on the move
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Parade candy left child with red face and numbness
Guide to 2018 summer camps at The Woodlands
Family donates embryos after freezer malfunction
The Woodlands Recognized as "Best Places to Live"
Mom building her PR firm and raising a family
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Show More
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More News
Top Video
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
More Video