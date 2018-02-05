EDUCATION

Pasadena ISD expels girl after fainting episode

Pasadena ISD expels girl after fainting episode. (KTRK)

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
A Pasadena Memorial High School student stood outside her district's office to fight back against her recent expulsion.

Clutching medical documents, instead of school work, 15-year-old Jazmin Garcia, and her attorneys took aim at her school Monday.

"They're just looking for a reason to punish her and she's done absolutely nothing wrong," attorney Gene Wu said.

"They took off her sweater," attorney Randall Kallinen said. "They investigated her shoes, searched her pockets, treated her like a criminal and then they expelled her from school."

A week and half ago, Garcia fell ill at Pasadena Memorial High School.

In an exclusive interview last week, she explained what happened next.

"The two principals, nurse and the two police officers were asking me if I did something," Garcia said.

She was suspended for being under the influence of an unidentified substance.

Her attorney said a trip to the doctors office after she left school that day revealed otherwise.

"They read this report, that she was completely clean, and they still kicked her out," Kallinen said.

She was expelled from Pasadena Memorial High School late last week, and sent to an alternative school.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, the district said, "Regrettably, the information that has been presented here is not accurate in multiple ways. The safety of all our students in Pasadena ISD is our primary concern. Pasadena ISD is unable to comment on any individual student discipline in accordance with the law; however, campuses follow the Pasadena ISD Student Code of Conduct which outlines the appropriate appeal process for parents to follow."

Garcia's appeal process isn't over. She's scheduled to meet with district leaders within the next five days.

"Hopefully they will see what we see. Just look at the evidence. No drugs. She was merely dizzy and had a headache," Kallinen said.
