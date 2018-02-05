EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3039099" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police responded to a shooting in southeast Houston.

Homicide Investigation/Drive-by Shooting: 5000 Block Enyart. One Male DOA and another taken to area hospital in stable condition. Investigation ongoing. Expect police activity in the area. #Hounews. CC5. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 5, 2018

Hours after a deadly drive-by shooting in southeast Houston, family members are waiting.Outside the beige house on Enyart, officers are combing the scene for any remaining evidence that might point to a man's killer.The body of one shooting victim is still here at the home. The other man was in stable condition when he was taken to the hospital.When our crew arrived, they saw a number of bullet casings littering the ground where the gunshots rang out.Down the street, relatives are waiting to hear whether or not their loved one is dead.Neighbors told Eyewitness News the gunfire that rang out sounded like firecrackers, but this situation certainly was more serious than leftover fireworks."I actually started crying. This is heartbreaking," a woman said at the scene.She says her relative just lost a baby two months ago, and hopes her family will be spared more heartache as they wait to hear the identity of the victim.Police said they have not been able to positively identify the victim yet, so relatives will have to wait to hear that name as they continue their investigation.Another unknown is the question of why this drive-by shooting happened, another mystery officers hope to answer.