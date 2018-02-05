SNACK FOOD

Doritos developing quieter, cleaner snacks for women

Doritos is developing a new snack for ladies after noticing men and women have different snack habits. (Shutterstock)

Doritos is developing a new snack for ladies. Its parent company Pepsi Co. says it noticed men and women have different snack habits.

The CEO recently spoke on the podcast The Secret Life of C.E.O.'s.

RELATED: Cheetos popcorn makes debut at Regal Cinemas

She says men like to crunch chips and lick their fingers while women prefer quieter snacks and want to keep their hands clean from flavoring.

Doritos is now looking into ways snacks can be designed and packaged differently. And those snacks may be launched soon.
