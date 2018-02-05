Students restore photos damaged by Hurricane Harvey

Several families are able to look back on precious memories all because of six students.The students from Communications Arts High School traveled to Houston from San Antonio just to restore photos damaged by Hurricane Harvey.A young man's photos of his mom were water-damaged and thought to be lost forever."My mom passed away when I was 9 years old," he explained. "These are the only memories of her that I have left."The students got material and technical support from Adobe. Through the Adobe Photoshop program, the students restored the photos and framed them.Once the final product came together, it was time to surprise the hurricane survivors.Adobe teamed up with relief organizations Recovery Houston, Texas Photo Renovators and Rebuild Port Aransas.