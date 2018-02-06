WOMAN KILLED

Aspiring model shot in head inside NW Houston apartment

Family desperate for answers after young woman's murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An aspiring Houston model was discovered dead inside her northwest Houston apartment.

Her life ended violently.

Danielle Chaney, 20, recently graduated Hastings High School and attended some classes at Texas Southern University, according to family members.

HPD told Eyewitness News her boyfriend discovered her with a gunshot wound to her head Friday evening around 5 p.m. The discovery took place inside apartment No. 1809 at a complex at 8000 W. Tidwell Rd.

Chaney later passed away at the hospital.

Her mother Betty Harris said she needs to know what happened to her daughter.

"I've cried so much in the last couple of days. I mean, I've never cried this much in my life. I've never felt this kind of hurt ever. I can't even explain how this pain hurts so bad. This is my baby," said Harris. "She was so full of life. Everybody loved her. She was just so full of life with so much love in her. She wanted to be everything. She loved fashion. She loved makeup. She was very artistic."

Harris said her daughter was both beautiful on the inside and outside. She is pleading for information in the case.


"If you could think back to that moment during the day when it took place, please come forward and just say something. We have no closure unless we know what happened," said Harris. "I'm not here to judge anybody. I'm not here to judge anybody. All I'm saying is that my baby is dead. We deserve to have that closure. Just do the right thing. That's all we ask. Just do the right thing."

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. They said they're currently waiting autopsy results.

Eyewitness News visited the apartment Monday afternoon. Our crew witnessed a window shattered by what appeared to be gunfire. We also discovered another window left open.

Neighbors said they didn't hear any shots. They later heard about the shooting because of the police activity.

Chaney's family said they are planning her burial in her home state of New Jersey.

