Heavy police presence in the 21200 block of Abbey Oak Cr. Constables have set a perimeter to locate a 17 yr old armed black male suspect with dreads, who fled a disturbance scene. Avoid area if possible. #hounews pic.twitter.com/ghyuEwGYBp — Precinct 4 Constable (@pct4constable) February 5, 2018

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a teen accused of stabbing his own father in north Harris County.Precinct 4 Constables rushed to a home in the 21200 block of Abbey Oak Circle this afternoon, but didn't find the teen.Constable Mark Hermann told Eyewitness News a father and his son were involved in an argument, and the teen allegedly stabbed his father with a knife.The father's wounds were described as superficial. The victim is expected to be okay.The teen ran from the scene, prompting deputy constables to set up a perimeter to try and catch the 17-year-old suspect.Hermann said because they know who the suspect is, the victim's son, they are suspending their search for him.The news is certain to be a relief to neighbors, who were asked to stay away from the scene as deputies continued their search.