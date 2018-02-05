HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a teen accused of stabbing his own father in north Harris County.
Precinct 4 Constables rushed to a home in the 21200 block of Abbey Oak Circle this afternoon, but didn't find the teen.
Constable Mark Hermann told Eyewitness News a father and his son were involved in an argument, and the teen allegedly stabbed his father with a knife.
The father's wounds were described as superficial. The victim is expected to be okay.
The teen ran from the scene, prompting deputy constables to set up a perimeter to try and catch the 17-year-old suspect.
Hermann said because they know who the suspect is, the victim's son, they are suspending their search for him.
The news is certain to be a relief to neighbors, who were asked to stay away from the scene as deputies continued their search.
ORIGINAL REPORT: Search underway for armed teen in N. Harris Co.
Heavy police presence in the 21200 block of Abbey Oak Cr. Constables have set a perimeter to locate a 17 yr old armed black male suspect with dreads, who fled a disturbance scene. Avoid area if possible. #hounews pic.twitter.com/ghyuEwGYBp— Precinct 4 Constable (@pct4constable) February 5, 2018