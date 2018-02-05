17-year-old wanted after allegedly stabbing father at home in N. Harris Co.

Deputy constables say a teen is wanted after he alleged stabbed his father in north Harris County. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a teen accused of stabbing his own father in north Harris County.

Precinct 4 Constables rushed to a home in the 21200 block of Abbey Oak Circle this afternoon, but didn't find the teen.

Constable Mark Hermann told Eyewitness News a father and his son were involved in an argument, and the teen allegedly stabbed his father with a knife.

The father's wounds were described as superficial. The victim is expected to be okay.

The teen ran from the scene, prompting deputy constables to set up a perimeter to try and catch the 17-year-old suspect.

Hermann said because they know who the suspect is, the victim's son, they are suspending their search for him.

The news is certain to be a relief to neighbors, who were asked to stay away from the scene as deputies continued their search.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Search underway for armed teen in N. Harris Co.
SUSPECT SEARCH: Deputy constables say a 17-year-old man ran from the scene of a disturbance and he is allegedly armed.

