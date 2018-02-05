PETS & ANIMALS

Ft. Bend ISD addresses students animals killed by dogs incident

FBISD Superintendent responds to animals killed by dogs incident (KTRK)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Fort Bend ISD Superintendent responded Monday to upset parents and students whose animals were killed by dogs in a FBISD agriculture facility.

The Jan. 28 incident, in which animals belonging to four students were attacked and killed by dogs at the FBISD Ronnie Davis Agriculture Center has generated many angry parents and saddened students.

ABC13's Marla Carter reports on four animal deaths at an FBISD ag facility.


The letter sent out to parents addressed the incident by saying, "These attributes are once again evident to me today as we work through an unfortunate incident at one of our agriculture facilities. As some of you may be aware, last week, four of our students sadly lost their livestock when dogs made their way inside FBISD's Ronnie Davis Agriculture Center. Hundreds of our FFA students are in final preparations for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and this loss is devastating."

According to the letter, a similar incident happened in November, also resulting in the death of an animal.

The district said they ordered supplies to reinforce the fencing after the animal was killed, but the efforts were not enough to keep the animals safe.

"We are implementing plans to create additional barriers and regrade the property to eliminate gaps in the fence line so this does not happen again. We will also continue to assess the other older agriculture facility, the Jimmy Klemstein Agriculture Center, to ensure it is safe for our students and their animals," the letter stated.

The animals were set to compete in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. While that won't happen now, one local business is helping out. Arcola Feed is collecting donations and auctioning off items to raise funds for the students. Click here to help.

"The Fort Bend ISD community has shown its compassion once again as we have experienced our share of challenges this year. We have continually seen the resilience of our students and families, as well as the support that exists between our friends and neighbors. I am thankful to see several online fundraising efforts by our community to support our students who lost their animals, and who will not have an opportunity to show these animals at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. A special thank you to our boosters, parents, community members and to Missouri City Mayor Allen Owen for promoting these fundraisers on social media. You can find links to these events on our social media pages as well."
